Exxon boosts Permian basin holding in deal worth up to $6.6 billion

11 hrs ago

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. ) said on Tuesday it would buy companies owned by the Bass family of Texas in a deal worth up to $6.6 billion that would boost it presence in the Permian Basin, one of the country's most cost-effective oil fields.

