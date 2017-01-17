Expect Democrats to go after energy n...

Expect Democrats to go after energy nominee Rick Perry on ties to oil, gas industry

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Rick Perry, a former governor of one of the most energy-rich states in the nation, goes before a panel of senators Thursday who will question his close ties to the oil and gas industry, his position on nuclear weapons and waste, and his onetime desire to eliminate the Department of Energy. Perry, a onetime presidential candidate from Texas and competitor on the TV show "Dancing With the Stars," is expected to sail through the confirmation process, as Democrats are focusing their opposition efforts on Cabinet nominees such as Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, chosen for attorney general, and billionaire Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for secretary of education.

Chicago, IL

