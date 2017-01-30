Energy Transfer Equity: Inherent Adva...

Energy Transfer Equity: Inherent Advantage To Its Common Unitholders

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Energy Transfer Equity has seen its total risk-return profile more tilted to the upside, especially when compared to that of Energy Transfer Partners, the subsidiary limited partnership it manages. Energy Transfer Equity has general partner interests in different limited partnerships, and with ownership in other businesses also, the company subjects itself to more diversified energy operations, helping better manage risks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) 8 hr who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 17
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,403,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC