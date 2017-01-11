Energy choice Perry steps away from D...

Energy choice Perry steps away from Dakota Access pipeline

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry says he has stepped down from the boards of two energy companies that are developing the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project. Perry, who is President-elect Donald Trump's choice for energy secretary, said in a letter to ethics officials that he resigned Dec. 31 from Energy Transfer Partners LP and Sunoco Logistics Partners LP.

