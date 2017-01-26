Drilling rig worker training rebounds as oil and gas prices stabilize

Bundled up "like a snowman" on a wind-whipped Precision Drilling rig in wintry eastern Alberta, rookie hand Dan Brook says he couldn't feel more removed from his childhood home on the south coast of England. For the 32-year-old, whose family moved to Canada 20 years ago, his new profession offers hope of a better life after 15 years working at low-paying hotel and mechanic shop jobs in Alberta and New Brunswick.

