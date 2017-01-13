Donald Trump names Rudy Giuliani as cybersecurity adviser
President-elect Donald Trump named former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani as an informal adviser on cybersecurity, according to the presidential transition office. Giuliani, who heads the cybersecurity consulting firm Giuliani Partners, will serve as an adviser on finding solutions to cyber incursions in the private sector and to advise the government on possible responses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC