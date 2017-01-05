Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the energy company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company's previous close.
