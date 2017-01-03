Democrats tag Tump's 'most troublesome' cabinet picks
The ExxonMobil CEO is Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state. Tillerson has no experience in government, but has extensive business ties with Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|10 hr
|Tax Them Blind
|19
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC