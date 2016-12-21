Decisions due on coal, gas, petroleum auctions
After a year of changes in the global and domestic energy market, Thailand can expect further challenges in the years ahead. Of these, the most crucial issues are the development of two coal-fired power plants in the South, the retirement of the Erawan and Bongkot gas blocks and the long-delayed 21st round of new concessions for 29 petroleum blocks.
