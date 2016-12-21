Decisions due on coal, gas, petroleum...

Decisions due on coal, gas, petroleum auctions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

After a year of changes in the global and domestic energy market, Thailand can expect further challenges in the years ahead. Of these, the most crucial issues are the development of two coal-fired power plants in the South, the retirement of the Erawan and Bongkot gas blocks and the long-delayed 21st round of new concessions for 29 petroleum blocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Fri TRUMP a PUPPET 29
News Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ... Dec 29 Solarman 1
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f... Dec 19 Robert Johnson 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC