CNOOC diverted two LNG cargoes from Tianjin after pipeline fire -traders

Jan 10 China's state-owned energy company CNOOC diverted two cargoes of imported liquefied natural gas after a pipeline fire in northern China's Tianjin, though imports were normal as of Monday, traders with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Reuters reported on Dec. 28 that a natural gas pipeline was in Tianjin was closed after it ruptured and caught fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.