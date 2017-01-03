CNOOC diverted two LNG cargoes from Tianjin after pipeline fire -traders
Jan 10 China's state-owned energy company CNOOC diverted two cargoes of imported liquefied natural gas after a pipeline fire in northern China's Tianjin, though imports were normal as of Monday, traders with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Reuters reported on Dec. 28 that a natural gas pipeline was in Tianjin was closed after it ruptured and caught fire.
