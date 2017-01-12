China response to Trump's choice for ...

China response to Trump's choice for top US diplomat

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" China is stressing mutual respect and cooperation in response to tough talk from Donald Trump's pick for U.S. secretary of state, who said the administration will block Chinese access to its fortified man-made islands in the South China Sea. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday that tensions in the strategically vital waterway have lessened and countries from outside the region should support efforts toward stability.

