China response to Trump's choice for top US diplomat
" China is stressing mutual respect and cooperation in response to tough talk from Donald Trump's pick for U.S. secretary of state, who said the administration will block Chinese access to its fortified man-made islands in the South China Sea. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday that tensions in the strategically vital waterway have lessened and countries from outside the region should support efforts toward stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|15 hr
|Sparks1567
|45
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC