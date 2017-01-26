Chevron Names Wirth Vice Chairman
Chevron Corporation said today that Michael K. Wirth, executive vice president of Midstream and Development, has been named vice chairman, effective February 1, 2017. "As a senior officer of Chevron, Mike has made significant contributions to the company's success," said John S. Watson, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer.
