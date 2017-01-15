Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,595 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC