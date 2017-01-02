Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Receiv...

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

