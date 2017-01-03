Canadian Natural Resources fined $10K following fatal Alberta oilsands accident
Canadian Natural Resources has been fined $10,000 by Alberta's professional engineering society - the maximum allowed - following an investigation into an accident at an oilsands site that killed two and injured five others. The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta says the company has admitted to unprofessional conduct on how it dealt with contract engineers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|6 hr
|Tax Them Blind
|19
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 30
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|29
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|Dec 29
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC