Canada Stocks-TSX jumps to 20-month h...

Canada Stocks-TSX jumps to 20-month high as oil rallies

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 3 Canada's main stock index vaulted more than 1 percent on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in more than 20 months on the first trading day of 2017, as a jump in oil prices helped energy stocks lead a broad-based gain. The most influential movers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 1.9 percent to C$44.74, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 2.8 percent to C$43.97.

Chicago, IL

