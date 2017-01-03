Can The Big Bad Wolfe Put the Snarl B...

Can The Big Bad Wolfe Put the Snarl Back in James Kirkland?

Read more: The Sweet Science

You've heard all the putdowns, and for the most part they would appear to be justified. Puerto Rican legend Miguel Cotto against the frequently missing and erratic James "Mandingo Warrior" Kirkland, two recently inactive guys past their respective primes, one of whom will almost certainly be inducted into in the International Boxing Hall of Fame someday and the other who just as certainly won't? For $65 or $70 of your hard-earned cash? One boxing columnist described the curious matchup, scheduled for 12 rounds and at a catch weight of 153 pounds, as an attempt to apply lipstick to a pig, which seems to be the consensus opinion.

