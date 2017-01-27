Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Expected to Post FY2016 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation - Research analysts at Williams Capital lifted their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of for the year, up from their prior estimate of .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|17 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|17
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC