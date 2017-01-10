Brookfield Democratic Town Committee elects new chair
The committee voted unanimously earlier this month for Zacchea to replace former Chair Eileen Straiton, who stepped down from the post in December due to increased professional obligations, according to a release. "I'm grateful for this opportunity [to] continue to serve our community and contribute to our town," Zacchea said in a statement.
