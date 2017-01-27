Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.45 Per Share
Black Hills Corporation declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, March 1st.
