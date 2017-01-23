Australia's Ichthys LNG dealt blow as major contractor pulls plug
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Australia's $34 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas export project has been dealt a blow as engineering firm CIMIC involved in building the facility's power station announced on Thursday it was pulling the plug. "CIMIC Group advises that the ... consortium ... has terminated its contract with JKC Australia LNG Pty Ltd for the design, construction and commissioning of the Ichthys Combined Cycle Power Plant project," CIMIC said in a statement.
