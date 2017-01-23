A chronological history of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project

July 2008: TransCanada Corp. and ConocoPhillips, joint owners of the Keystone Pipeline, propose a major extension to the network, dubbed Keystone XL to carry hundreds of thousands of barrels of oilsands bitumen from Alberta to Texas. 2009: As the U.S. State Department wades through comments based on an environmental assessment of the project, TransCanada starts visiting landowners potentially affected by the pipeline.

