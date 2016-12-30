Will 2017 Be Magellan Midstream Partn...

Will 2017 Be Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.'s Best Year Yet?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Driving that decline is the company's direct exposure to commodity prices, which were weak in 2016. That said, prices are on the mend, which, when combined with the slew of growth projects Magellan Midstream Partners has in the pipeline, positions the company for a stronger showing in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 19 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 30
News Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ... Thu Solarman 1
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f... Dec 19 Robert Johnson 1
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC