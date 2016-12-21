Why Marathon Oil's Bull Run Will Continue In 2017
MRO is increasing production from assets where it can generate higher returns, such as the STACK play, where an IRR of 60%-80% can be expected at a price of $50/barrel. MRO forecasts that its cash flow will grow at a CAGR of 15%-20% at a WTI price of $55/barrel due to increased production from low-cost assets.
