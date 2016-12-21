Valero: You're Going To Be Upset When You Read This
It's likely time to take gains as we enter the new year, as there is a general lack of fundamental positivity to push the stock higher. RINs are just one of the "absurd" regulations billionaire investor and new Trump advisor Carl Ichan wants to roll back and that could really help Valero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|1 hr
|Moaner8768
|29
|Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC