UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras sells $587 mln in assets, misses two-year target
Dec 28 Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, on Wednesday announced the sale of ethanol and petrochemicals assets for $587 million, but said it would still fall $1.5 billion short of its divestment target for the 2015-2016 period. Among the assets sold were its 46 percent stake in ethanol producer Guarani SA, which was acquired for $202 million by its French partner Tereos SA, which will now own all of the company.
