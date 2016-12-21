Trudeau's Energy Boss Turns to Electr...

Trudeau's Energy Boss Turns to Electricity After Oil Decisions

Read more: The Washington Post

Canada's pipeline point man was a key player in decisions by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to approve a major liquefied natural gas project in September and a pair of crude-oil proposals from Kinder Morgan Inc. and Enbridge Inc. last month, preceded by a string of regulatory and environmental concessions to quell opposition. That cleared the deck for Carr, Canada's minister of natural resources.

Chicago, IL

