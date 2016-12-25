Tillerson might help Alaska's gas pro...

Tillerson might help Alaska's gas project despite brittle relations with governor

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska could benefit if Congress confirms ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson as the next secretary of state despite Tillerson's tense relations with Gov. Bill Walker over Alaska's gas line project, some Alaskans believe. That's because the Alaskans hope that Tillerson, regarded as a no-nonsense deal-maker, will shift his focus away from the interests of ExxonMobil's shareholders to national needs that include energy security, presenting an opportunity for hydrocarbon-rich Alaska.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Chicago, IL

