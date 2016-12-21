Texas community wants off list of sites for ExxonMobil chemical plant ...

Texas community wants off list of sit...

One of two Texas communities that are in competition with south Louisiana for a giant Exxon Mobil Corp. petrochemical plant is asking the company to strike it from consideration. Earlier this year, Exxon Mobil officials said Ascension and St. James parishes are in the running for a "world-scale" petrochemical complex to be developed by ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

