Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, it's big oil
With President-elect Trump ready to promote more fossil fuels and careless about the consequences, Gov. Jerry Brown has positioned himself to lead the fight against climate change. While Brown may be ready to oppose Trump, his bigger opponent is the oil and gas industry at home in California.
Scow: Jerry Brown's history in California is well documented. You're pissing in the wind, Brown didn't have a clue in the 1970's, he has no clue now. It is interesting though, some of the stupid crap he left as a legacy he was elected once again and HAD to deal with now. Call that one creative license from a bad story. He got involved in aspects of California society that should have been able to find its own course. But NOOooooooo! Jerry had to screw around with the public workforce creating an unsustainable retirement system(s). He had to kill the Sun Desert nuclear plant that would have been built in 1976 and could have prevented the usurpation of California ratepayers by ENRON in 2000. Instead of "telling" Jerry what he "should" do, YOU should be examining what he has done and figure out what crap the next generation will have to deal with.
