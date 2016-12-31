Royale Energy, Inc. (ROYL) Insider Sells $12,600.00 in Stock
Royale Energy, Inc. insider Stephen M. Hosmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
