ONGC to buy 80% stake in GSPC's KG gas block for USD 995 bn12 min ago

New Delhi, December 24: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation today said it will acquire 80 per cent stake in debt-laden Gujarat State Petrochemicals Corporation's KG basin gas block for USD 995.26 billion. Under the deal, ONGC will also acquire operatorship of the block KG-OSN-2001/3 in Krishna Godavari Basin offshore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.