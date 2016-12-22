Oil companies in limbo after Canada puts freeze on Arctic drilling

Energy firms including Imperial Oil and BP will get a year of consultations to hash out the fate of their rights in Canada's Arctic after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's drilling freeze set the stage for a dispute over license extensions. The Canadian leader and U.S. President Barack Obama said this week they would designate most of North American Arctic waters off-limits to new activity, including all future oil and gas licensing in Canadian waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.