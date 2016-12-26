Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stak...

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stake Boosted by Albert D Mason Inc.

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 80.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period.

