New Jersey voters to weigh on in environmental settlements
In addition to Republican Gov. Chris Christie's successor, New Jersey voters will get to weigh in on whether damages from natural resources lawsuits should go only toward environmental cleanups. New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature advanced the proposed constitutional amendment this week with more than three-fifths support, ensuring the question would be on the 2017 ballot, when residents will pick the next governor.
