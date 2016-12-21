Major gas players in Cyprus

Block 10 awarded to ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus Limited / Qatar Petroleum International Upstream OPC raise prospects for more gas findings and adds an important strategic partner to Cyprus' energy policy. "Both ExxonMobil and Qatar presence in Cyprus is definitely positive for Cyprus but their role in a Cyprus problem settlement should not be over exaggerated," Zenonas Tziarras, associate lectures of UCLan university Cyprus told Cyprus weekly.

