Louisiana oil and gas rig count up 1; U.S. jumps 16
The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 16 this week to 653. A year ago, 700 rigs were active.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC