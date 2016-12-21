Libya's oil authority: Pipelines reopened in country's west
" Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation says major pipelines and fields in the west have been reopened in a move that restores a key component of the North African country's oil exports, stymied since the country's 2011 civil war. The NOC said in a statement late on Tuesday that the Sharara and Elephant oil fields' restoration will bring hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil production back to international markets.
