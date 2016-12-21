Libya's oil authority: Pipelines reop...

Libya's oil authority: Pipelines reopened in country's west

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation says major pipelines and fields in the west have been reopened in a move that restores a key component of the North African country's oil exports, stymied since the country's 2011 civil war. The NOC said in a statement late on Tuesday that the Sharara and Elephant oil fields' restoration will bring hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil production back to international markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... 56 min tomin cali 5
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... 1 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... 3 hr spocko 74
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 5 hr bldg seven 23
Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f... Dec 19 Robert Johnson 1
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,752

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC