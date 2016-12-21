Koch blames Alberta's climate policie...

Koch blames Alberta's climate policies for cancellation of oil sands project

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Globe and Mail

Koch Industries Inc. has scrapped plans for an $800-million oil sands development, blaming economic uncertainty in Alberta and the province's climate policies. The Wichita, Kan.-based conglomerate, owned by the conservative billionaire Koch brothers, asked Alberta's energy regulator to rescind the approval for the Muskwa steam-driven oil sands project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... 57 min tomin cali 5
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... 1 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... 3 hr spocko 74
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 5 hr bldg seven 23
Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f... Dec 19 Robert Johnson 1
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC