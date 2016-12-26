Interstate 90 remains closed across western South Dakota
Interstate 90 remains closed along the western half of South Dakota from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain. And the South Dakota Department of Transportation warms that travel will be extremely difficult across the state this morning.
