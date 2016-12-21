Industry confidence low in Canada's oil sands as Statoil, Koch exit
Dec 23 Canada's oil sands prospects were buoyed by recent pipeline approvals, but news of two companies ditching local projects on the same day served as a reminder that industry confidence is still weak. Investment decisions have been relatively modest in the high-cost environment as the oil patch faces uncertain export routes and a tough emissions cap.
