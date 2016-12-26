How much will really change for the W...

How much will really change for the West's oil and gas industry under Trump?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The election of Donald Trump has thrilled many people across the West's oil and gas industry who say his promises to roll back regulations will free it from unfair and unnecessary obstacles imposed by President Obama . "If the Trump administration does nothing but stop being hostile to us, we'll be happy," Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil & Gas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 13 hr TRUMP A PUPPET 26
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... 14 hr USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f... Dec 19 Robert Johnson 1
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Oil & Gas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil & Gas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC