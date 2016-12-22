Hibernia hits one billion barrels of oil in N.L. offshore
A release from Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. and ExxonMobil Canada Thursday announced the GBS produced its billionth barrel of oil on Dec. 21. This represents an amount higher than originally expected when the field started production in 1997. "Hibernia is a Newfoundland and Labrador success story and the foundation of the provincial oil and gas industry," HMDC president Jennifer Walck said in a release.
