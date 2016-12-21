HFC bank to make major investment in oil & gas in 2017
The Managing Director of HFC Bank, Robert Le Hunt has told Citi Business News the bank will make substantial investment in Ghana's oil and gas industry in 2017. According to him, the industry holds the potential to empower efforts by government to increase local participation of Ghanaians in the sector.
