Halliburton shareholder class action to settle for $100 million

Dec 23 Halliburton Co on Friday said it had reached a $100 million settlement to resolve a long-running shareholder class action lawsuit against the oilfield services provider that twice reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The deal resolves a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas accusing Halliburton of misrepresenting its potential liability in asbestos litigation, its expected revenue from certain construction contracts and the benefits of a merger in 1998.

