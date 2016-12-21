General Cable to pay $20 mln penalty to settle bribery allegations -- DoJ
Dec 29 General Cable Corp., a Kentucky-based wire manufacturer, agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve allegations that the company had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press release Thursday. * Key Energy Services files to say it raised about $109 million via issue of securities that include equity, option, warrant - SEC filing WASHINGTON, Dec 29 General Cable Corp, a Kentucky-based wire manufacturer, agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve allegations that it had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
