General Cable to pay $20 mln penalty to settle bribery allegations -- DoJ

Dec 29 General Cable Corp., a Kentucky-based wire manufacturer, agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve allegations that the company had bribed officials in Angola, Bangladesh and China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press release Thursday. * Key Energy Services files to say it raised about $109 million via issue of securities that include equity, option, warrant - SEC filing

