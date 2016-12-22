Forget Sunoco LP: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks
With a yield approaching 15%, its payout could provide an investor's portfolio with plenty of cash flow -- if the company can maintain the payout, which is a big if these days. Because of the concerns surrounding the payout's sustainability, investors are better off forgetting about Sunoco LP and considering Energy Transfer Partners Energy Transfer Partners currently is the majority owner of Sunoco LP with a 50.8% stake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Oil & Gas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|Energy expert Dr. Daniel Fine talks about the f...
|Dec 19
|Robert Johnson
|1
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oil & Gas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC