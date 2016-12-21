Food product manufacturing on the rise in 2016
In year that's seen a downturn in the oil and gas industry, there's been an increase in the food sector. ATB Chief Economist Todd Hirsch says when it comes to food product manufacturing, the sector has generated over 14 billion dollars in Alberta this year.
