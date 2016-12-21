Energy companies and banks led rally on S&P 500 in 2016

In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, an attendant at a Shell gas station pumps gas for a motorist in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. Energy companies and banks led the rally on the S&P 500 in 2016. FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, workers move cargo into position inside a new AirBridgeCargo Boeing 787-8 freighter airplane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in SeaTac, Wash., after it was flown in from the manufacturing plant in nearby Everett, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.