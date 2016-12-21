Energy companies and banks led rally ...

Energy companies and banks led rally on S&P 500 in 2016

In 2016, the Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 11 percent and bounced back from a flat result the year before, and energy companies and banks made some of the largest gains as investors bet on a stronger economy that will lead to more lending and spending. Health care companies slumped as drug prices came under intense scrutiny.

